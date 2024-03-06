Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $223.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Commercial Vehicle Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

