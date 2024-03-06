Comparing Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

DexCom has a consensus price target of $134.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.56%. Given DexCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($13.08) -0.11 DexCom $3.62 billion 12.96 $541.50 million $1.31 92.96

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Quoin Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -99.27% -53.42% DexCom 14.95% 28.31% 9.74%

Summary

DexCom beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma. It has a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc.; consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC; a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc.; and a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

