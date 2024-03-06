Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $87.27 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $705.75 million and approximately $165.31 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $87.27 or 0.00132234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,086,606 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,086,582.0434211 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 86.79728319 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 470 active market(s) with $160,182,844.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

