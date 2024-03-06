Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

Several research firms have commented on CNXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $139.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Concentrix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

