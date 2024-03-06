Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

