Conflux (CFX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123.54 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $123.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,061.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00602246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00055322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00215753 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00146693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,977,225,140 coins and its circulating supply is 3,752,224,565 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,977,061,604.43 with 3,752,061,591.72 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.28796298 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $108,839,345.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

