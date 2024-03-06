Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Makes New $99,000 Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.5% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. 53,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,311. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

