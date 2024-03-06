Contrasting Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 1.54 $118.01 million $5.03 4.81

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.51, indicating that its stock price is 5,051% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian 28.41% 31.66% 15.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbine Valley Resources and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.53%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

