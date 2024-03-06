Contrasting CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) & SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CXApp and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp N/A 26.84% 20.93% SoundHound AI -188.57% -8,707.83% -65.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CXApp and SoundHound AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp N/A N/A $8.35 million N/A N/A SoundHound AI $45.87 million 26.70 -$88.94 million ($0.39) -12.72

Analyst Recommendations

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoundHound AI.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CXApp and SoundHound AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 1 0 3.00 SoundHound AI 0 1 5 0 2.83

SoundHound AI has a consensus target price of $6.66, indicating a potential upside of 34.27%. Given SoundHound AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than CXApp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of CXApp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.1% of CXApp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CXApp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CXApp beats SoundHound AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

