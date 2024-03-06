Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.84

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 104840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Core & Main Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $220,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $411,664.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,599,771 shares of company stock worth $2,554,400,733. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

