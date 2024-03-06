Cormark Weighs in on MDA Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Cormark raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for MDA in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

MDA stock opened at C$14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31. MDA has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$15.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.73.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

