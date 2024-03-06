Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,126 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 81.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 224,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

