Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 76,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,284. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

