Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 6.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $13.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $773.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,954. The firm has a market cap of $343.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $466.80 and a 12 month high of $775.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.33.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

