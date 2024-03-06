Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Shares Sold by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its position in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.34% of Coya Therapeutics worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COYA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $238,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COYA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 31,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.