Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

CIK stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

