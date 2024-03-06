Crescent Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Crescent Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,130. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.23.
Several analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
