Crescent Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Crescent Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,130. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

