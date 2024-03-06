CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $83.60

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.60, but opened at $81.56. CRH shares last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 851,577 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.69.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

