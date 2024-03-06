Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Cut to $5.75 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CRCT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 936,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.11. Cricut has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $387,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,059,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cricut by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

