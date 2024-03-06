Critical Survey: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) versus Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 24.77%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Magic Empire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $49.43 million 2.09 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Magic Empire Global $9.43 million 1.59 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Magic Empire Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

