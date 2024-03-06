CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.56.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $37.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,154,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,610.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.70 and a 200 day moving average of $228.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

