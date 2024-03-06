CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $355.00 at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.76.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $365.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6,090.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

