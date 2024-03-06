CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.770-3.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.890-0.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.05.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $39.14 on Wednesday, reaching $336.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,033,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,025. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,575.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.92. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

