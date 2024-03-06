CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 35,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,030. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
