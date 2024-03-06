Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) versus Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Head to Head Contrast

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Cyclo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 429.22 -$436.37 million ($3.77) -8.01 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.38 million 28.49 -$15.45 million ($1.67) -1.04

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -38.39% -33.61% Cyclo Therapeutics -2,037.29% -1,706.53% -418.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Revolution Medicines and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.39%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.42%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291 (RASG12C), and RMC-9805 (RASG12D) are in clinical development. Its additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in its pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), which are in IND-enabling development, and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

