D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $64,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,295. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.85 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

