DA Davidson Raises Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $35.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock worth $4,756,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 441,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 276,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

