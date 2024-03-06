Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
