Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

