Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 298,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,614. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

