Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 680,381 shares of company stock valued at $84,736,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

