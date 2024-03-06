DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

