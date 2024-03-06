DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Hits $206.13

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $206.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00130745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00018756 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

