DermTech, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DermTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DermTech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on DermTech from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

DermTech Price Performance

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58. DermTech has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DermTech in the third quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

