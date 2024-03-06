DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 206,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of DexCom worth $191,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.35. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

