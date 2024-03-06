dForce USD Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.24 million and $140,129.11 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00125154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,302,110 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0208824 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $27,274.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.