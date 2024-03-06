DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 12th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,220. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

