DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DiaSorin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. DiaSorin has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $120.00.
About DiaSorin
