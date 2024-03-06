DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. DiaSorin has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $120.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

