DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of DKS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.76. 1,357,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $190.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.33.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

