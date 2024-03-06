Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Hits $2.02 on Major Exchanges

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00002992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.01571571 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

