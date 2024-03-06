Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

DG opened at $154.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.21. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

