Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

