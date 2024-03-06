DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives $116.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.54, a PEG ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $134.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,084 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,820 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

