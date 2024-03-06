Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,917,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 10.66% of Dover worth $2,081,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after buying an additional 80,452 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dover by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

Dover stock opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average is $145.74. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

