DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,187. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

