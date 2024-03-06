Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 389,406 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 389,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $11,802,895.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,033,604 shares in the company, valued at $31,328,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Travis Boersma sold 4,243 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $135,776.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BROS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. 510,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,508. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.00 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.