Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,020.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.