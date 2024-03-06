e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $9.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.76. 684,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.73. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

