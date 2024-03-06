Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Insider Activity at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,740.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,133 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,172.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,774.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,740.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

