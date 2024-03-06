Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON:EYE traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 541 ($6.87). 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 605 ($7.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 537.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 518.13. The company has a market capitalization of £160.19 million, a PE ratio of 13,525.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

