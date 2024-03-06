Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $255.05 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $261.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $4,545,243. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.